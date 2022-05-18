Residents of Half Moon Bay are ready to celebrate the launch of a renovation project that has been years in the making at John L. Carter Memorial Park.
With work on the $6.3 million improvement project set to begin in the coming days, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the park.
Named after the city’s founding father and first mayor, the park is located on Main Street just below Stone Pine Road. The project is slated to be completed in the spring of 2023.
“We are excited to be taking this next step for the Carter Park Renovation Project,” Half Moon Bay Mayor Debbie Ruddock said in a news release from city officials. “This has been in the works for the last four years and it would not have been possible without dedicated community members, the City Council, Planning Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission and city staff. We’re grateful to Assemblymember Marc Berman and his staff for their help in obtaining $4.75 million in state funding.”
The improvement project includes an amphitheater with terraced seating, a stage with storage space and changing room, a children’s play area, picnic area, restroom and concession stand building, park access improvements, a special Solidarity Trail, utility improvements and landscaping.
Depending on additional funding, later planned improvements include stage lighting and audio/visual equipment, park entrance signage and children’s play equipment.
Ruddock said “the park will be transformed into a beautiful new gathering place for our Coastside community for decades to come.”
The event will include comments from Mayor Ruddock and California State Assemblymember Marc Berman, who was instrumental in securing state funding for this project. Refreshments will be provided.
Attendance at the event is anticipated to be high, with parking available nearby at Mariners Church, 100 Stone Pine Road. Organizers urge people to please consider carpooling, biking or walking to this event.
