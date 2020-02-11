Half Moon Bay officials are considering regulations for short-term rentals in the city. The goal is to limit disturbances and impacts to neighborhood character without creating red tape for responsible operators who may rely on the income.
“The intent is to allow [short-term rentals] — allow them to be successful and compatible and a comfortable use throughout Half Moon Bay’s different neighborhoods,” Community Development Jill Ekas said during a Planning Commission study session Jan. 28.
Found on websites such as Airbnb and VRBO, there are about 45 short-term rental businesses operating in the city. The units are not presently regulated by the city’s zoning ordinance, though their owners do pay hotel tax and must obtain a business license.
The city recently completed a survey on short-term rentals and about 70% of the 175 responses were supportive of them, said Joe Butcher, community preservation specialist.
One of those supporters is resident Tim Pond who said the income from renting out a room in his house allows him to stay in the city.
“It helps my house be affordable and helps me live in this neighborhood with people who make way more than me,” he said, adding that he’s hosted about 1,500 people over the past three years. “It provides me with money to send my kids to college and live a normal life and pay my taxes.”
But other residents point to the affordability crisis and feel short-term rentals deprive the city of much needed housing.
“Too many short-term rentals may not only decrease our available housing in Half Moon Bay but also artificially inflate rent costs,” said resident Margarita Vasquez.
Ekas said short-term rentals in which the owner also lives in the residence appear to be operating smoothly in the city and have not prompted a single complaint. But she said the city does occasionally receive complaints about “un-hosted” short-term rentals.
Several residents described the sorts of impacts that likely prompted those complaints, including loud noise from parties, garbage accumulation and the loss of parking.
“The tenants who come in don’t care about the appearance of the street like the residents do. They routinely leave overflowing trash,” said resident Brian Wilson, referring to the home next door to his in the Alsace Lorraine neighborhood that was modified to include 14 bunk beds before being regularly listed online as a short-term rental. “The trash is defiling the neighborhood, it’s all over my lawn and blowing down Correas Street toward the ocean.”
Wilson said the owner of that short-term rental lives in Palo Alto, which he believes is part of the problem.
“We’re all for hosted scenarios with caring, attentive owners. It’s the un-hosted remote investor in Palo Alto who is at issue,” he said.
Commissioners expressed support for hosted short-term rentals generally, and feel single-family neighborhoods are appropriate for them, but not mobile home parks.
They also seemed to agree that concerns about un-hosted ones could be addressed in ways other than simply banning that arrangement. One proposal is to have a rule in which the owner can only rent their primary residence on a short-term basis, but don’t necessarily need to be in the building when doing so.
“I’ve rented out my house when we’ve gone on vacation and I wouldn’t want to overly restrict someone from being able to do that,” said Commissioner Brian Holt. “If it’s someone’s primary residence there’s generally an inherent interest to make sure someone’s not coming in and thrashing it.”
Commissioner Steve Ruddock felt concerns about un-hosted arrangements could be addressed by having some sort of “responsible party” — it doesn’t have to be the property owner — be within minutes of the building.
In lieu of a primary residence requirement, Ekas said it might be appropriate to limit the number of days short-term rentals without a host can operate, though no specific numbers were proposed by commissioners during the meeting.
As for parking, staff is recommending short-term rental operators be required to include one off-street stall, though commissioners were open to exceptions for homes that don’t have garages.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.