Half Moon Bay officials are expecting the city to lose $3.1 million in revenue due to the coronavirus this fiscal year, which ends in two months on June 30.
That number comprises an estimated $2.2 million in lost hotel tax revenue and $850,000 in lost sales tax revenue, City Manager Bob Nisbet said during a remote meeting April 7. Hotel tax, the city’s largest revenue source, accounts for 40% of the city’s general fund revenue while sales tax represents 19% of revenue.
Hotel tax revenue is expected to be almost nonexistent in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year while sales tax revenue is expected to come in at about 71% of the total projected at the start of the year.
“[Hotel tax] is a problem, there’s no doubt about it,” Nisbet said. “It’s something we’re very concerned about and are monitoring.”
Moving forward, Nisbet said one potential scenario for the next fiscal year is the city receives just 34% of the hotel tax revenue it received during the last normal year — a decline of $4.4 million. He is predicting sales tax revenue, on the other hand, to be at about 76% of normal.
“The best estimation is [sales tax] will bounce back faster than [hotel tax],” Nisbet said.
In response to the financial blow dealt by the virus, Nisbet has asked department heads to identify 15% to 20% cost reductions, he pressed pause on discretionary spending and initiated a hiring freeze. A yet-to-be-determined amount of the city’s $8.2 million in reserves will also likely be relied upon.
Officials are also considering potentially delaying capital projects to save money. Public Works is currently analyzing all projects in the queue to see which can be put on hold.
Most councilmembers, including Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock, endorsed the approach of spending less on capital projects moving forward in part so city workers can be kept on board.
“It’s really important to me to preserve the staff we have. Once we lose them it’s hard to find the talent again,” Ruddock said. “It’s much easier to reduce programs or capital projects.”
But Mayor Adam Eisen is against redirecting a significant amount of money away from capital projects.
“I do not want deep cuts to the capital improvement program at all,” he said. “I’m willing to take a percentage along the way but that’s the investment in our infrastructure and our city and those are obviously very important things.”
