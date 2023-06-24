City officials will be locking the gate to Poplar Beach in Half Moon Bay starting Friday, June 23, from sunrise to sunset in response to several recent incidents after hours that were disruptive to the neighborhood and could have led to alcohol use and abuse and impaired driving.
Poplar Beach itself will remain accessible to the public via the Coastal Trail and Poplar Parallel Trail in accordance with the California Coastal Act. In addition to gate control, the Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor after-hours activities. The city is asking for residents to partner with public safety by continuing to alert deputies of illicit activities.
