Downtown Half Moon Bay will host its first Wine and Jazz Fest this May to celebrate Bay Area wine, music and rebounding coastal businesses, with organizers hoping for a great inaugural event.
“We are super excited about it, and we are hoping it will be a fun way for people to get outdoors and do something fun in a relatively safe environment,” said Colleen Henney, a member of the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association, which organized and is putting on the event.
The festival takes place May 15 from noon to 4 p.m. on Main Street in Half Moon Bay. The event will feature live jazz performances, California wine samplings, and food options through three blocks of Main Street. Food from local vendors will be available for purchase, along with a beer garden offering coastside brews. Jazz musician Paula West will headline, and the festival will also honor the legacy of longtime coastal resident Bobby Hutcherson, a well-known jazz vibraphonist with a career stretching back to the 1960s. Hutcherson’s son, Barry, will be performing and offering a musical tribute.
“The Downtown Association created it because we love jazz, and a lot of us are into jazz. We thought it would be a good thing to bring to Main Street and to create fun events for people,” Henney said.
The Half Moon Bay Downtown Association is made up of downtown business owners and other local community members who bring events to Main Street downtown. Henney, who runs Jupiter & Main, a unique goods store downtown, is part of the association. She noted the festival is a crucial chance to bring customers and awareness to local stores in general amid unstable times and restrictions. Henney said business had been up and down for Half Moon Bay since COVID, with more people coming to the coast to get outdoors. However, restaurants have suffered through several temporary closures and a lack of people eating indoors, creating a dire situation for an industry needing a boost.
“The goal is to bring people to Main Street and increase business for local businesses, retailers and restaurants,” Henney said.
Organizers initially planned the festival for 2020 before COVID delayed plans for two years. Due to public safety concerns, the city has had to cancel most large events over the past two years. Henney said that while the future is unpredictable, especially with various spikes in COVID cases, she hopes case counts will be much lower in May. The outdoor event will be spread throughout Main Street to ensure it is not crowded into one area, giving more people space to move. Organizers have also capped tickets to ensure it will not lead to overcrowding.
“We are working closely with the city, and we feel confident that they are going to let it happen here,” Henney said.
General ticket admissions will be $75, with a limited number of general admission tickets available for $100 on the day of the event. A VIP experience will also be available at It’s Italia restaurant. Up to $35,000 of proceeds raised will help fund school programming. Around five $5,000 scholarships for the arts will be given, and $10,000 to school music departments for instruments.
People can go to hmbwineandjazzfest.com to buy tickets or learn more.
