The minimum wage in Half Moon Bay is set to reach $15 an hour by July 1, 2020, more than one year before the state’s timeline for raising it.
The City Council unanimously approved the accelerated schedule during its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17, describing the move as a start in the right direction for a city with such a high cost of living.
“It’s the right thing to do,” said Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock. “I think $20-$25 an hour is probably more of what we need to solve the economic issues we have, but I think $15 is a good start and I don’t see any point in delaying that.”
The state has already approved a phased approach to raising the minimum wage: for employers with 26 or more employees the minimum wage will reach $15 an hour by Jan. 1, 2022, and for smaller employers it’ll reach that rate Jan. 1, 2023.
Many cities have opted to reach $15 an hour much sooner than that, including San Mateo, Daly City, South San Francisco, Belmont, Redwood City and Menlo Park here in San Mateo County, with Burlingame and San Carlos also considering minimum wage hikes. Altogether, 49 cities in the nation have adopted local minimum wage ordinances, 19 of which are located in the Bay Area.
Speaking in favor of raising the minimum wage faster than the state, resident Belinda Arriaga said a combination of low wages and a high cost of living is pushing residents, particularly Latinos, out of the city.
“One of the biggest things is people are being deported from our community because of the economy,” she said. “They’re leaving in droves, families are not making it, they’re really struggling.”
There was pushback to the accelerated timeline for raising the minimum wage from some local hotel and restaurant owners, especially following the “devastating” Pacific Gas and Electric power outages, said Krystlyn Giedt, president and CEO of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce & Visitors’ Bureau. Those businesses said going from a $13 minimum wage, which takes effect in January, to $15 within six months would be a big jump and difficult to bear in the middle of the calendar year. They also said the new rules would cause reduced employee hours, staffing cuts and could even force them to close.
Some restaurant owners also requested an exception to the minimum wage hike for tipped employees, but city staff said such an exception is legally not possible based on feedback from the California Office of Legislative Counsel.
Giedt acknowledged the impossibility of an exception for tipped employees, but said the disparity in wages for them and non-tipped employees will be problematic.
“Those that have been most vocal are the restaurants because of the tipped employees and although they understand there can’t be a carve-out for them, they’re concerned about the morale of their employees if the minimum wage goes up, but then the tipped employees are making that much more because they bring home so much in tips,” Giedt said.
Councilmembers acknowledged there will be some growing pains for some businesses as they adjust to the new rules, but did not hesitate at making the tradeoff.
“There may be some short term fallout for some business owners, but the long-term and short-term [benefit] for the workers is what’s important,” said Councilwoman Deborah Penrose. “The statistics bear out the truth of it and that is if you increase someone’s wage it increases the quality of life for everyone.”
In other business, the council approved a $300,000 loan to nonprofit Abundant Grace to help it purchase a workforce development center for homeless people. It also agreed to extend an urgency ordinance limiting storefronts on Main Street to retail, restaurants and other active uses for more than 10 months.
