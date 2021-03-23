Half Moon Bay received good news on its midyear budget analysis, with an increase in projected revenue of $1.78 million following revised projections of Transient Occupancy Tax revenue and other taxes, according to a staff finance report.
The revised estimates for total 2020-21 fiscal year general fund revenue are projected to be $14.58 million, around 14% higher than the previously adopted budget of $12.8 million. The Transient Occupancy Tax, or TOT, will increase by an estimated $1.47 million, which will see the city end up at the end of the year with around $3.77 million in TOT revenue.
The previously adopted revenue for TOT was $2.29 million for this year. The $1.47 million TOT revenue increase makes up the majority of the $1.78 million projected overall revenue increase, but it also includes smaller revenue increases in property tax, around $155,000, along with sales and use tax, around $419,000. Ending yearly estimates for property tax revenue is $3.5 million and $2.6 million for sales and use tax. There has been a decrease in the category of other revenue of around $266,000, which includes Parks and Recreation classes, rentals and parking fees.
The city’s departments review their budgets and projections at midyear to request amendments if needed. The 2020-21 Annual Operating and Capital Budget was adopted as a conservative one due to the pandemic’s impact on the city’s revenue for TOT. After completion of the midyear analysis, staff reported revenue greatly overperformed than initially planned. The city initially feared lowered revenue due to COVID-19 and the subsequent downturn to tourism and downtown. The 2020-21 revised general fund budget is $14.5 million in revenue and $14.5 million in operating expenditures and capital transfers of $1.5 million. The ending general fund balance as of June 30 will be around $9.15 million, which includes $7.2 million in reserves and $1.8 million unassigned, the staff report said.
In earlier budgets, the city used the pension and risk management reserves to make the related operational payments instead of using the general fund. With revenue performing better than expected, the city will reimburse $1.5 million to the reserves, and it will count as general fund expenditure. Other expenditures were also approved for administrative services, the City Manager’s Office, Public Works, the Capital Improvement Program and information technology services. The Capital Improvement Program’s midyear budget expenditure increase totaled $579,000, with $225,000 for a sheriff substation renovation project originally postponed during budget development. Several smaller expenditures for infrastructure projects will also occur, including $81,000 to prevent the Poplar Street Complete Street Project from being delayed, which could potentially cause the loss of grant funding needed to complete it. The project will address Poplar Avenue’s design and improvement from Main Street to Railroad Avenue, including pedestrian and bicycle access.
Staff is now working closely with all departments to develop budget considerations to prepare for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget. The City Council unanimously approved the midyear budget amendments at its March 16 meeting, with Mayor Robert Brownstone thanking the staff for a detailed financial picture for the council and the public.
