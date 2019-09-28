A project aimed at improving safety and limiting erosion around the entrance to Poplar Beach in Half Moon Bay will likely break ground by spring of 2020, officials said.
The Planning Commission unanimously signed off on the project at a meeting earlier this week and Public Works Director John Doughty said March or April of 2020 is being targeted for construction, which will span about three weeks. The idea is to wait until the heavy winter rains are over to begin the work.
The project consists of installing 24 wooden steps anchored by metal stakes along the existing unpaved access ramp, according to a staff report. There will be no more than 20% slope between steps and a cable handrail will be installed on the bluff side of the walkway. During the meeting, Doughty said the steps should last at least five years and hopefully as long as 10 years.
A concrete landing with steps will be constructed at the foot of the ramp and a 6-inch-deep V-ditch along the path is also meant to improve safety and drainage and minimize erosion potential.
“The intent of the project is to provide safer access down to the beach with the wooden steps, handrail and stepped concrete landing, and to protect the accessway from erosion caused by storm water runoff,” the report states.
The project does not entail any expansion of the path, vegetation removal or disturbance of the bluff top or bluff face, according to the report.
“It’s a good project to undertake for the comfort and safety of the large number of people who use the beach,” said Commissioner Steve Ruddock, adding that people sometimes have trouble exiting the beach because of the current state of the entrance.
Commissioners requested temporary signs directing people to access the beach elsewhere during construction and permanent signs deterring horseback riders from using the Poplar Beach entrance. Horseback riders are already supposed to access the beach elsewhere because of erosion issues. Commissioner Rick Hernandez also noted that horse trailer parking, which is being planned for the Poplar Beach parking lot, will be unnecessary as a result.
Hernandez also warned against unintentionally creating a “crawl space” under the walkway where garbage might accumulate, noting that such an issue has occurred at nearby beaches. Doughty said that concern will be addressed by filling the void with epoxy material.
The project follows a couple of emergency measures implemented after heavy rains last winter exacerbated erosion. Those measures included replacing an eroding drainage pipe running beneath the Coastal Trail and installing temporary fencing along the western side of the trail, according to the report.
The project will also precede long-term solutions to erosion of the bluffs around Poplar Beach, outlined in the Poplar Beach Gateways Plan. The first draft of that plan will become available later this fall with environmental review slated for early 2020.
Doughty noted that if erosion continues and nothing is done than the area around the Poplar Beach entrance will be gone by the 2050s.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.