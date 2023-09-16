The success of Half Moon Bay’s plans to reinvigorate the quaint downtown into a vibrant walkable area will heavily rely on community input.
The City Council identified a streetscape improvement plan as a priority during its annual meeting earlier this year. The project is in the early stages and the city is leaning on the community’s ideas, which it will incorporate into the design. Karen Decker, Economic and Community Vitality manager for Half Moon Bay, the city is trying to be thoughtful and robust in its outreach to the community.
“The love and pride that people have in this community has been a constant through-line in all of these conversations,” Decker said.
More than 100 people have actively participated in the various workshops and public meetings throughout the week. Some of the feedback she’s received has been centered around infrastructure improvements, accessibility and a need for vibrancy, she said.
The Planning Commission and the Architectural Advisory Committee discussed what it likes and would like to change about the downtown during a joint meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The commissioners and the committee stated things they like about the downtown such as the mature tree-lined streets, parklets and open spaces, public art and murals, historical buildings, sufficient parking and the vibrancy and diversity of the community.
Some of the things the commission and committee dislike about downtown are the narrow sidewalks, angled parking, unsafe bike lanes, lack of benches and crosswalks, and the Main Street Bridge is outdated.
The Coastside Recovery Initiative, an organization focused on economic development efforts, identified downtown as a business district with untapped potential. The task force members suggest the downtown’s design could be improved to increase access, mobility and economic activity for the community and tourists. The project’s scope starts at Main Street from Highway 1 to South Main Street. The city is highly focused on the four central blocks of downtown from the Main Street bridge to Correas Street, according to a staff report.
The city plans to host design workshops for the community to participate in late October. City staff will provide updates via the city’s e-news and website. The streetscape plan is anticipated to be completed by spring of 2024, according to the report.
