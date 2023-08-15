Future Half Moon Bay students will have access to a deeper understanding of the city’s past thanks to two grant awarded to the Half Moon Bay History Association that will help fund history programming in schools.
The Half Moon Bay History Association, a volunteer-run organization and museum dedicated to preserving the San Mateo County coastside history, applied and was awarded two grants this summer to help fund in-class curriculum in multiple languages at the city’s middle and high schools.
One of those grants, the Inspire Grant for Small Museums, was awarded Tuesday, Aug. 14. The other grant was awarded from the Coastside 100 Women Who Care in July. Funds from the grants will help the organization expand its programming and better serve the community, HMBHA Executive Director Juliette Applewhite said in a press release.
“It will help us move closer to our vision of becoming an anchor institution that promotes our shared history,” Applewhite said in the release.
For the past five years, the History Association’s Education Committee ran a program for third grade students in the four public schools in Cabrillo School District by combining in-class dialogue, hands-on crafts and an activity book.
In June, the HMBHA opened a new 1,600-square-foot museum in the garage behind the city’s old jail house, which was previously used to house Sheriff’s Office vehicles in the late ’20s, according to the association’s website. The new museum features new and previous exhibits, clearing the old jail of exhibits and allowing it to be its own exhibit where guests can take pictures in the two jail cells.
The jail site served as the sheriff’s substation from the 1920s until the 1960s. Prisoners were held overnight at the station before being transferred to Redwood City’s jail. It was also noted that locals used the cells to sleep off drinking binges at the nearby saloon. In 2018, the city and the association agreed to a lease of the property and turned it into a history museum, according to the association’s website. The jail site exhibit is open weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 505 Johnston St.
