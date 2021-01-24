Half Moon Bay has completed the purchase of property at 880 Stone Pine Road, which it currently rents as a corporation yard facility to store its equipment for public works projects.
The 21-acre property near the eastern Half Moon Bay limits was purchased Jan. 15 for $2.18 million, according to a news release from the city. It doubles as an important storage area for emergencies and emergency equipment and a site with several habitat areas like Pilarcitos Creek along the southern end and a former agriculture pond on the northwestern edge. The city has leased the property since 2009 from the Peninsula Open Space Trust, or POST, a nonprofit land trust dedicated to acquiring and preserving open space lands. The purchase allows the city to have a permanent property to provide essential functions to the community, according to an update at the Half Moon Bay City Council Tuesday meeting from Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester.
“The city uses it as its corporation yard, and as POST no longer wanted to own this property, the city saw that this was a really important site to maintain our operations. We were able to negotiate a fair acquisition of the property,” Chidester said.
The city will set aside a portion of the property for a nature trail along the creek. Protected habitat is on the property, but the city believes there are beneficial public uses down the road once allowed. The city has identified the site as part of its Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan for a Pilarcitos Creek trail segment.
“I really think this is a win-win for the city,” Councilman Harvey Rarback said.
Coastside Inn Pilot Project
The Coastside Inn Shelter has also begun its pilot program process, with nine people previously homeless on the coast currently staying at the former hotel turned shelter.
San Mateo nonprofit Samaritan House was given temporary operating oversight by the county during the pilot program, Chidester said. The pilot program is restricted to adults referred to the shelter through the county Coordinated Entry System. The city stressed that all nine people in the shelter were previously unsheltered on the coast and did not come from other hotels in the county. There is currently room for up to 15 people. The county has received one complaint about the property that was resolved by Samaritan House, while the city has not received any complaints, Chidester said. The city hopes to start a permanent program for the shelter with a new partner organization in March or April.
The county acquired and took control of the Coastside Inn in Half Moon Bay in December and converted it into a shelter to support the local and county homeless population, despite some residents’ vocal opposition. The Coastside Inn purchase was part of the county’s push to provide more long-term housing for the homeless by buying up hotels in Redwood City and Half Moon Bay.
The city and county are currently in negotiations to find an agreement about the shelter’s long-term future that addresses requests and commitments from the community and ensures the city has input with the long-term planning.
A Community Advisory Taskforce will be included in the agreement to provide feedback to the city about community concerns and shelter operations. The committee would have six to eight people and include government representatives, service providers and community members from the coastside who would provide input about how to best operate the shelter and solve community concerns. The city and county would provide staff for the committee. It would meet every month for at least a year before possibly moving to a bi-monthly or quarterly as operations continue. City staff recommended it have a variety of people and opinions and not be council-established. The city would have an application process to serve.
