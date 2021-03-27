In preparation for an uptick in local tourism to Half Moon Bay beach areas, the city is putting together a plan for management, enforcement and litter control of beach areas, including Poplar Beach Park, during the spring and summer.
Based on conversations with state and county park representatives, the city expects increased 2021 visitation from local and out-of-state tourism, putting pressure on its resources.
“There is consensus among, at least that group, that we think 2021 visitation is likely to increase over last year’s visitation with obviously vaccines coming on board, people pent up and who were abiding by stay-at-home-orders are frustrated, tired and want to get out who may not wish to go out of state or beyond the region,” Public Works Director John Doughty said.
The action plan will provide extra support and see the city partner with different government agencies to address administration, traffic, enforcement, maintenance, restrooms and litter management. The city will work with the California Highway Patrol on traffic enforcement, regular patrols in the city and awareness about accidents and issues. Seasonal maintenance workers will be hired, while there will be coordinated beach cleanups and replacement of signs. The city will increase portable restrooms at Poplar Beach and at various streets in the area, have no-litter campaigns and add dumpsters. Traffic and parking issues will occur even with planning and enforcement, and the city and residents will likely have to remain flexible when dealing with the situation. Greater vacation traffic on weekends often leads to increased pressure on local streets and neighborhoods, affecting residents.
“This action plan will never cover every situation and every circumstance that we can think of and deal with, but it gives us a road map to start that process of dealing with it. We have to be flexible,” Doughty said.
Vice Mayor Debbie Ruddock suggested a youth jobs cleanup program and a community ambassador program to talk to people at the beach. She also wanted to see a coupon program for local businesses to incentivize cleanup. She suggested engaging with local environmental organizations on cleanup efforts like Surfrider Foundation and the Pacific Beach Coalition.
“It is a work in progress. We are going to learn more this season that we can incorporate for next season. I think we are on a great path with state parks in collaboration,” Ruddock said.
Councilwoman Deborah Penrose said preparing would be critical and helpful to the city as it gets ready for the tourism season.
“We have very little control over how many people come to Half Moon Bay. In fact, we have no control, and it is going to get worse. So what we have to do is look at the things we can do something about,” Penrose said.
She suggested increasing the budget to contract with Abundant Grace Coastside Worker to assist with litter cleanup on Poplar Beach and surrounding areas. The Half Moon Bay social services organization provides programs for homeless people and cleans the beach and coastal trail between Kelly Avenue and Poplar Beach. She had discussions with Abundant Grace about temporary extra workers to help with cleanup, and it would cost the city around $40,000.
Mayor Robert Brownstone wanted to be prepared and have enough resources this summer because Half Moon Bay does not know what to expect. He asked city staff to come to the council quickly with any concerns or requests.
“We do need to be flexible and adaptable, and to me, that means just don’t hesitate to ask for more resources. Whether that is for contractors or cleanup, whatever it takes, you know, getting more folks. Giving more money to Abundant Grace,” Brownstone said.
Councilman Joaquin Jimenez said he was also concerned about the litter in creek areas near the beach, where people who are homeless stay sometimes. He asked the city to see if Abundant Grace could also work on cleanup issues near the creek.
“I think if we sit down with Abundant Grace and come up with a plan, it will be great,” Jimenez said.
Brownstone suggested a contract with Abundant Grace be a six-month contract period from May through October but more focused on specific beach cleanup. He recommended creek cleanup discussions with Abundant Grace be considered a separate item from the proposed beach cleanup contract.
City Manager Bob Nesbit said the city would work with Abundant Grace on figuring out a plan for the summer and the details of how the organization could be involved. Nesbit said the increase to Abundant Grace’s contract would be eligible for federal stimulus funds it will get.
“I think the direction is clear. All five of you spoke, and we will go back and talk with Abundant Grace, and we will put together a scope of work and figure out the best way, the timing, where to do it, whether or not we can have some work done in the creek or not. We will work out all the details, and it will come back as a contract amendment at a future meeting,” Nesbit said.
