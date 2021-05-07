To help encourage better policing and interactions with the community, the Half Moon Bay City Council passed the Yanira Serrano Presente! Implementation Plan to improve police and community relations and fund mental health services.
The City Council, at its May 4 meeting, authorized approval of the Yanira Serrano Presente! Implementation Plan including a police resource/complaint line; new sheriff deputy orientation meetings with community members; and a commitment of $75,000 to help fund additional mental health services in Half Moon Bay.
The implementation plan is named after Yanira Serrano, an 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed June 3, 2014, by a San Mateo County sheriff’s deputy after the family called emergency services requesting help.
Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez said June 3 was a turning point leading to the implementation plan passing to give the community the ability to feel safe through a complaint hotline and funding.
“Many things happened since then to get to this point. To the point where we, the city of Half Moon Bay, are working on an initiative to save lives,” Jimenez said.
Community outreach on policing and mental health also led to creating a Public Safety Subcommittee to come back with recommendations about policing in Half Moon Bay. The city does not have its own police force and instead contracts with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office for police service.
The police complaint line would be in City Hall and in the City Manager’s Office, that would handle further investigations about issues. The City Manager’s Office would follow up based on the complaints, compliments or experiences to find out more details. The line would be on the city’s website, and the city hopes to roll it out in the coming weeks. The Latino Council of Half Moon Bay also provided input on the plan, and it acts as an advisory board to the City Council.
“We met with the Latino Council prior to coming to you tonight, and they concurred that this was meeting the approach that they requested,” City Manager Bob Nesbit said.
New Sheriff’s Office deputies will also have a community meet-and-greet event with no agenda. The hope is the meetings will continue beyond just one to help facilitate community policing and getting to know people better. The city also wants to meet the current eight deputies who patrol Half Moon Bay in late May or early June, with hopes for 45-minute Zoom meetings at first.
“Those will be Zoom meetings initially, but we do envision as this program continues that those meetings will obviously be in person at some point,” Nesbit said.
The city has not assigned the $75,000 funding to any specific programs or determined how to use it. Nesbit said this was the city’s first shot at putting money forward and would come back with more information on how it would be used. Nesbit said the city wants it to be effective at addressing issues involving mental health and law enforcement.
“I could envision where we put out a request for proposal or a grant opportunity where nonprofits might submit, and we would make a decision then,” Nesbit said.
Several community members spoke in favor of the implementation plans. Tony Serrano, the brother of Yanira Serrano, spoke at the May 4 meeting and said the programs would help prevent future tragedies and thanked various people and organizations for the support.
“May the lives that this program touches be remembered in the name of Yanira,” Serrano said.
Sheriff’s Capt. Saul Lopez, the chief of the Half Moon Bay bureau, said the listening session would be positive for the Sheriff’s Office and the community.
“Thank you all for the input. I am here to listen as always. I do take accountability of our deputies [as] extremely important to myself and also the sheriff,” Lopez said.
“I certainly hope the city follows up, and we do whatever we can that would actually help with the issue of mentally ill people interacting with law enforcement,” Councilmember Harvey Rarback said.
Councilmember Deborah Penrose said it would be a program that evolves over time and will not be perfect until there is complete transparency, and she is counting on everyone to take the issue seriously.
“I don’t think this is going to be an easy problem to solve. I think this first step is wonderful, and I am here to fully support it,” Penrose said.
