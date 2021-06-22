Half Moon Bay has passed its 2021-22 operating budget, with the city optimistic about economic recovery due to higher projected tax revenue, federal funding and Bay Area vaccination rates.
City Manager Bob Nisbet was buoyant about the community and economic recovery forecast for this year’s budget. The council approved the budget at its June 15 meeting after review June 1.
“I think it’s the most optimistic budget message I have ever written in my life. I don’t think I’ll ever write one as optimistic as that one,” Nisbet said.
He cited the city taking cost-saving measures in 2020 and decreasing city expenditures. More federal and state funding is expected, and the city will get $2.4 million over the next two years from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA. The city received the first half this year and will receive the second half in May 2022. Increases are expected in revenue for transient occupancy tax at 171%, sales tax 35% and property tax at 6%, along with more tourism and historic consumer savings rate.
A staff report said the city prevented a significant economic downturn and maintained a stable financial status during the pandemic. The city would begin rebuilding as the city’s primary revenue sources start to increase.
The city’s general fund revenue is $18.3 million this budget, a 25.7% increase from last year of $14.58 million. However, revenue is still reliant on transient occupancy tax, accounting for 34% of general fund revenue, property tax 20% and sales tax 16%.
General fund expenditures for 2021-22 will be $18.8 million. Public safety accounted for 23% of general fund expenditures, Public Works 19%, capital improvements 9% and Community Development 9%. Half Moon Bay will have a deficit of around $529,000 this year. The city will still have a general fund balance reserve of around $8.6 million.
“It is a balanced budget. It is a very lean budget. As we said two weeks ago, we are still fairly conservative on our revenue projections. We are still coming out of the pandemic at an economic downturn,” Nisbet said.
A five-year general fund forecast from June 1 shows a yearly deficit ranging from $200,000 to around $500,000 in the coming years that city staff will watch for in future budgets. A general fund forecast is used to spot future issues and determine how to maneuver financially. In response to public comment, Nisbet said it was not the case city expenditures were consistently outdoing revenue and that the city was in bad shape. He instead expressed optimism for recovery.
City staff made several changes to the final budget since June 1. The city added a $25,000 community survey about public safety services and policing following council direction at its June 1 meeting.
“Based on the conversation two weeks ago, I felt we received direction to move ahead with that,” Nisbet said.
Councilmember Harvey Rarback expressed discontent with the community survey, asking about potentially vetoing spending money on the community survey, saying it was not productive. However, the rest of the council wanted to conduct the policing survey.
“I totally support continuing with the survey of the community about policing. I don’t see any reason not to do that. We want more input, not less,” Vice Mayor Debbie Ruddock said.
Councilmember Deborah Penrose supported survey funding because it leads to more community involvement and would help her decision-making on the issue of policing.
“The survey will inform me. It will not necessarily make my decision for me about how I move on any of this issue. Just as public comment doesn’t always make me decide how I am going to move on an issue,” Penrose said.
