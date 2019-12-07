The Half Moon Bay City Council Tuesday passed an ordinance aimed at enhancing stability for renters despite pushback from landlords who described it as an onerous requirement that will force them to take their units off the market.
The ordinance requires landlords to offer tenants a minimum lease term of one year and it also includes a city-sponsored conflict resolution program. The proposal received unanimous support on its first reading, though Vice Mayor Adam Eisen and Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock were absent from the meeting.
“From my perspective the main issue is one of equity and stability,” said Mayor Harvey Rarback, according to a video of the meeting. “A tenant who knows he or she can have a 12-month lease is something that gives a sense of stability.”
For the minimum lease term rule, landlords must offer a one-year lease, but tenants can turn it down and instead negotiate a shorter lease. Landlords are also still free to set their own prices and terms. Because the minimum lease term ordinance has exceptions for single-family homes, accessory dwelling units and other housing types, city staff estimates that rule will apply to a total of 327 units, which comes out to about 7% of the city’s housing stock. Mediation, on the other hand, will be available to all renters and landlords in the city regardless of unit type.
The council’s vote followed testimony from more than 15 landlords and Realtors who opposed the minimum lease term rule in the ordinance, though they welcomed the city-sponsored landlord-tenant mediation program.
“If this goes through, you’re killing the goose that’s laid the golden eggs because I will no longer rent, I will not put up with more bureaucratic BS,” said Elizabeth Honneyman, who’s been a landlord for more than 30 years on the coast. In that time, she’s rented to teachers and students mostly at rates 40% below other housing providers in the area, she said.
Other landlords added the new rules force them to take on too much risk and thereby not offer their units to many if not all prospective renters.
“[Renters] are guaranteed right from the get-go a year’s lease with no trial period. That doesn’t allow the landlord and tenant to establish a good relationship. It already puts them at odds with one another and it really scares the landlord,” said Barbara Lavey. “They’re not going to rent to them.”
Landlords also described the ordinance as a government overreach and felt the burden will be compounded by AB 1482, which takes effect in January. That bill caps rents throughout the state at 5% plus inflation or 10%, whichever is lower, and it also includes relocation benefits and just cause eviction standards, meaning a landlord must have a valid reason, such as failure to pay rent, for evicting a tenant.
Councilwoman Deborah Penrose said she supported the ordinance because tenants are regularly facing huge rent increases and are being pushed out of the city.
“I’m coming down on the side of the tenants that have had rental increases that have been astronomical over the past not one but five years, getting worse all the time, we’re losing people and we have help wanted signs everywhere because no one can afford to live here,” she said.
Resident Joaquin Jimenez echoed her perspective and said the ordinance doesn’t go far enough to protect renters.
“A 12-month lease is nothing, if it was me I’d be asking for more because our community needs it,” he said. “This is about losing our community members, our family, friends and neighbors.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.