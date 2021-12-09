Half Moon Bay has passed a full vaccine mandate for city staff and contractors to work in the Half Moon Bay to protect public health and the community, a stricter requirement than the San Mateo County mandate.
“I have my vaccine. All my family members have the vaccine. So I expect city staff, city employees, contractors to receive the vaccine,” Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez said at the Dec. 7 council meeting.
Under the mandate, city staff or contractors would have to be fully vaccinated through a two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine to work for the city. Being fully vaccinated would not extend to booster shots. Councilmember Harvey Rarback said there is no date on when the policy would start, with city staff still working on details. Half Moon Bay currently requires employees in city facilities to wear a mask at their desks. Telecommute options are available for half the time, city staff said. Rarback first requested a vaccine mandate for city staff and contractors in November. His reasoning was protecting public health and community safety, noting it was still possible to test negative for the virus and infect other people.
“I don’t want our contractors, our sheriff’s deputies, our people who work for the city to infect other people. That’s just wrong,” Rarback said.
The city policy would be stricter than the current San Mateo County mandate for county employees, which requires employees to be vaccinated or be subject to weekly testing instead. The stricter stance could potentially affect policing in the city. Half Moon Bay currently contracts with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office to provide police services, although some councilmembers have been interested in changing the policy. The Sheriff’s Office follows the county mandate, potentially putting it at odds with the stricter city mandate.
Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said Wednesday he would examine the practical components of the mandate. He liked the current balance of the county mandate, but he was willing to work with the city to find a solution.
“We will have some discussion [with the city] I presume, and I will need to check with the county counsel in regard to the legal aspects of their mandate,” Bolanos said.
Mayor Robert Brownstone said based on information available, the Sheriff’s Office would likely go along with the county mandate instead of the city’s. He noted that the Sheriff’s Office union might not agree to follow the city mandate because it is not bound to it. Half Moon Bay could also face pushback from unions outside law enforcement. He urged the council to consider those complications before deciding.
“If we say we will not allow for the testing as an option, we can have unions suing us. Is that where we want to go?” Brownstone said.
When Brownstone asked Councilmember Deborah Penrose what the city should do if Sheriff’s Office deputies refused to be vaccinated, Penrose said it should not allow deputies to come into the city. Instead, she said Half Moon Bay should instead hire other police officers.
“We would be forced to,” Penrose said.
Bolanos said in response Wednesday, “I think that would be a terrible decision on the part of the city. We provide contract services to them, but they get to decide if they want us to provide those services.”
Penrose was adamant Half Moon Bay needed a vaccine mandate to mitigate risk to public health.
“The best that we can do is we can protect ourselves and our fellow citizens is by asking for the vaccine mandate,” Penrose said.
In San Mateo County, 92.8% of the population over the age of 12 is vaccinated. Bolanos did not have any data on the vaccination rates of deputies within his department. He said the possibility of changing assignments and shifts to ensure only vaccinated officers worked in Half Moon Bay would be difficult and unlikely.
“What we are doing now officewide is a reasonable and measured approach, but we remained committed to working with the city of Half Moon Bay,” Bolanos said.
Vice Mayor Debbie Ruddock voted against the vaccine mandate and instead wanted a policy similar to San Mateo County. She noted that even vaccinated people can be a vector for disease and doesn’t always stop breakthrough infections. She supported a mask mandate instead. Ruddock stressed she believed in vaccinations and would recommend them to anyone. She wanted to wait and hear what the courts had to say about lawsuits filed challenging vaccine mandates for city contractors.
It begins with Fear...then progresses to Moral Panic. At this point, anything can be justified. Government must be SEEN to be doing something to appease those unhinged few who have worked themselves into hysteria over a virus with a very very high survivability percentage (conveniently forgotten) and 20 months in, the medical community knows how to treat (if allowed) with proven results.
Google: : San Mateo County Covid Deaths
See where we are?
