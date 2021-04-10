Half Moon Bay has approved $250,000 in funding from upcoming federal stimulus money targeted at COVID-19 relief services for local nonprofits as part of the city’s Community Services Financial Assistance Grant program.
The funding is for the 2021-22 fiscal year, and $200,000 is for funding renewal for the seven nonprofits awarded funding last fiscal year, with an additional $50,000 available for open applications. Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, or ALAS, will get $50,000, Coastside Hope $30,000, Abundant Grace Coastside Worker $30,000, Senior Coastriders $30,000, Boys & Girls Club of the Coastside $25,000, Sonrisas Dental Health Clinic $20,000 and the Coastside Adult Day Health Center $15,000. The organizations will be required to submit proposals and reports detailing how each plans to use the money. The city said because the pandemic is ongoing, the organizations are still providing needed services.
The city piloted the Community Services Financial Assistance grant program, or CSFA, in 2018 and has provided an increased amount of funding each year to various organizations through the program. Last year, Half Moon Bay altered its program for the pandemic to focus on COVID-19 relief and support services. It expedited the process by choosing seven nonprofit organizations that were already providing COVID-19 help to the community instead of having an open process. The city and council decided the organizations deserved renewed COVID-19 funding, given the services provided during the pandemic. These included services for food insecurity, housing, mental health treatment and youth and senior services.
The additional $50,000 will be available for grants worth $5,000-$10,000. The city will prioritize organizations that align with city strategic priorities, provide COVID-19 relief and services, expand diversity, inclusion and community outreach, expand existing city services and prioritize innovative solutions. Grant applications will be from April to mid-May, with city review in late May. Grant decisions will be approved by the City Council June 15.
Vice Mayor Debbie Ruddock favored the $50,000 grant funding to go toward new, dynamic projects due to the pandemic’s changing nature.
“We wanted to get the idea of supporting projects with innovative thinking or innovative projects. An opportunity to see, are there people or groups out there doing some interesting and different things? Addressing our new circumstances,” Ruddock said.
While the final funding source is still being determined, the city wants to fund the entire $250,000 from American Recovery Plan stimulus funds. Additional funding could also occur once the city has received the money and the council determines fund allocation. The city expects to receive around $1.2 million in federal stimulus funding before the end of the fiscal year and around $2.4 in the next two years that can be partially used to fit the CSFA program criteria, Assistant City Manager Matthew Chidester said.
“Not only can the full $250,000 that’s being recommended here be funded from the stimulus as opposed to our general fund, but there is also a likelihood your council could consider additional grants using additional funds from the stimulus funds,” Chidester said.
If more funding is awarded, the city will meet with the CSFA subcommittee, made up of Mayor Robert Brownstone and Ruddock, to determine the new fiscal year cycle allocation. The subcommittee came up with the recommendations that appeared before the council at its April 6 meeting. The council passed the motion 4-0, with Councilman Joaquin Jimenez absent.
