Mac Dutra Park in Half Moon Bay has become central gathering place for residents of the small tight-knit community and others to pay their respects to the seven farmworkers who lost their lives Monday.
By Thursday, a community stage in the park near City Hall on Main Street has become covered with bouquets of flowers, notes and candles dedicated to the people killed in two separate locations Monday. People gathered to take in the sight, reading the notes, taking photos and reflecting. A chorus came to sing a few somber songs. The coastside community of around 11,000 typically draws people in search of respite from other areas of the Bay Area. This week, it drew people searching for meaning, to lend support and pay respects.
Daly City resident Maria Orleman came to the park Thursday to pay her respects. Even though she doesn’t know any of the farmworkers personally, she felt the killings were done to her extended family.
“I come here every weekend and one of the reasons is because my father started as a farmworker, many many years ago,” Orleman said.
She said her father came from Oaxaca, Mexico, to work in Half Moon Bay as a bracero, a laborer who works as a seasonal agricultural worker, for many years. When Orleman heard about the shooting, she couldn’t help but think about how the victims were hardworking people, like her father.
“I am just thinking about how it is going to affect the families [in Mexico] who are no longer going to be able to send money back home to help,” Orleman said. “A lot of things have been swirling in my mind and I just thought I wanted to come and see this.”
Chunli Zhao entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay Monday, shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. He then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. He was arrested Monday night and charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Since Monday, the community has absorbed the news and support has grown from near and far.
Thursday’s clear skies and soft breeze only amplified the somber ambiance at the park. The quiet bustle of day-to-day conversation paused as passersby approached the park. A group of five women approached the memorial and sat down in front of the flowers and candle memorial. The attention turned toward them when they broke out in song.
The women are part of the Coastside Threshold Choir. One of them, Linda Grace Frost, said being a part of the community made the tragedy more shocking and the women are grieving the loss.
“I think everyone just does what they can do. ... For us it’s to bring something soft, soothing and calming,” Frost said.
Some brought candles, some brought flowers, but the group of women brought their voices. Coastside Threshold Choir singer Marian Lacey said the community looks after each other.
“We are in a very generous giving community here and we make sure that this is all part of that generous spirit of the community,” Lacey said.
Half Moon Bay is so small that resident Michelle Conde-Sanchez said everyone knows each other. When her mother, Francisca Sanchez, showed her a picture of Marciano Martinez Jimenez, one of the victims, she realized she recognized him as somebody who used to walk by their home with his poodle. He would have the dog do tricks for Conde-Sanchez when she was outside, she said.
“It just makes me realize that everyone in the community is valuable,” Conde-Sanchez said. “Together we are all pieces of the community and it makes me realize that my problems aren’t as big as I sometimes think they are.”
