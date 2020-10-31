After community calls for one center to make recycling easier and more accessible, Half Moon Bay officials are looking to partner in a pilot project after a lack of success in finding a location.
The city is looking for partners to develop a new recycling center in the city as part of a state-funded recycling pilot program. The City Council decided to move forward with the recycling center at its Oct. 20 council meeting and actively seeks a partner. The city is asking any willing participants or organizations to contact the city for more information.
The city has so far been unsuccessful in partnering with businesses on a location for the recycling center. City staff initially reached out to potential areas earlier in the year at Safeway Center, New Leaf shopping center, Shoreline Station, Mariner’s Church, Tom & Pete’s Produce, 723 Mill St. and Our Lady of the Pillar. Most declined to participate in the pilot program due to a lack of funding and a clear plan at the time. The city initially had a verbal agreement with the property owner 723 Mill St. in the first outreach. The plan fell through when the city received negative feedback from downtown business owners. The city hopes that with transparent funding and planning goals, businesses and locations in the area will reconsider.
Other suggestions from the City Council included Smith Field Little League Park or a central core area where people typically visit. The council expressed support for the recycling center at its meeting and reaffirmed it as a priority for the city. Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Robert Brownstone asked staff to reach out to local businesses about the new funding and partnerships and reassess interest.
“We should definitely continue this project; it’s much needed for all the reasons stated,” Brownstone said.
The city said the new recycling center would be a 40-foot, semipermanent shipping container. The council identified a new recycling center as a priority in 2019 after the last recycling center in Half Moon Bay behind Safeway closed in early 2016. The closure left residents without a convenient place to take recyclables. CalRecycle is funding the program, and the end date for the pilot project is July 1, 2022. The proposed hours of operation for the Half Moon Bay recycling center would be Sunday and Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to noon. People would need to bring their recyclables pre-sorted, as there is no plan for sorting on site.
Both residents and the city believe they need a recycling center in the city limits. Residents currently must go to San Mateo or Daly City to find a recycling center or visit a participating retailer to redeem bottles, which often have restrictions or limits. The city has touted the recycling center as a way to decrease litter throughout Half Moon Bay and add a revenue source for locals and those in clean-up programs who want to recycle.
Jennifer Chong, Half Moon Bay Public Works program manager, said at the meeting she receives calls regularly from residents asking for advice on where to redeem recyclables in Half Moon Bay. She believes the recycling center will bring back a valuable service to the community and relieve traffic congestion from people driving to the Daly City recycling center and other stores.
The city is also working with J&D Recycling from San Mateo to address any issues businesses raise. City staff said J&D would work with potential partners through every step to ensure the recycling center is successful. J&D has offered to paint the storage container to make it visually appealing and to prevent illegal dumping. J&D will also ensure cleanliness standards are maintained and will address any pests or illegal dumping.
CalRecycle developed the Beverage Container Redemption Pilot Project, or BCRPP, to increases recycling for underserved communities and develop recycling centers. Half Moon Bay partnered with the county of San Mateo Office of Sustainability, the city of Daly City and J&D on the pilot project. There will be three semipermanent recycling centers throughout San Mateo County, with one in Half Moon Bay. The city applied in February for the program from CalRecycle and submitted its final application in May. The city received approval for the project in August.
