The local history museum that opened in a historic Half Moon Bay jail about a year and a half ago is set to reopen in a larger structure on the same property.
Since the summer of 2018, the Half Moon Bay History Association has operated a tiny museum in the one-room jail at 503 Johnston St. in which visitors can experience incarceration circa the early 20th century and learn not just about the history of the jail, but about the first inhabitants of the region — the Ohlone Indians — or the Portola expedition, which passed through the area. The museum also provides insight into other turning points in coastside history, including the Gold Rush, prohibition and World War II.
The City Council recently signed off on a lease agreement with the association to upgrade the garage — sometimes referred to as a barn — behind the jail and transform it into a full-scale museum for at least 25 years. The jail, the museum’s current home, offers just 400 square feet compared to the garage’s 1,600 square feet.
“I’m very excited that we’re going to be able to work with these very competent people and show everyone else what a great history this town has,” said Councilwoman Deborah Penrose, according to video of a meeting Dec. 17.
The association is in the midst of the permit and entitlement process for the new museum, for which construction is expected to commence within the year. The new museum will be open at minimum on Saturdays and Sundays for six hours each day except holidays and will be free to the public.
“It’s absolutely wonderful that the city will finally have what many other cities have which is a significant history museum that will be open to the public for free,” said Councilman Harvey Rarback.
The association will not be charged a fee to use the property and it is allowed to open a small gift shop on site and collect donations to offset operational costs and pay for maintenance. The city will continue to own the property and any improvements made to it.
In addition to running the museum, the association, with its 25 volunteer docents, will continue offering tours of downtown and educational programming that to date has served more than 200 coastside middle school students.
The association began a fundraising campaign late 2018 with the goal of raising $1.6 million to cover construction costs and also pay for museum exhibits and ultimately an endowment. It has since raised $1.28 million.
“The work all the people in the history association have put into this over the past several years is remarkable and it’s reflected in their ability to raise $1.2 million — that’s pretty phenomenal,” Penrose said.
Juliette Applewhite, president of the association, said even the tiny version of the museum that has been open since 2018 has had a wide reach, suggesting the new one will only educate more people about coastside history.
“In the first six months of the jail museum being open we had people from over 80 countries,” she said. “It’s pretty impressive. We have the opportunity to share our history with quite a variety of people and that’s pretty powerful.”
