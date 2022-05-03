The owner of Castillo Seed, a hemp farm in Half Moon Bay, was sentenced to a year in prison and to pay restitution for wage theft of farmworkers starting in 2020, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
David Wayne Jenkins Jr. from Houston, Texas, was accused of working his employees from December 2020 to January 2021 without pay and making various promises of payment to keep them working, prosecutors said. He reached an April 27 plea agreement with the court to serve 364 days in custody concurrent with a two-year prison term from a previous case and pay restitution.
“Theft of hard-earned wages is unconscionable and must have consequences. This practice not only steals wages from workers but also provides cheating employers an unfair advantage over law-abiding employers,” California Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower said in a May 2 statement.
Between April 2020 and November 2020, Jenkins paid employees every two weeks and withheld taxes from employees’ paychecks but did not disclose it to the government, the DA’s Office said. He stopped paying employees altogether in December 2020 because his business was failing financially. Employees continued work until January 2021, when the California Labor Commissioner’s Office issued a stop working order. Jenkins later pleaded no contest to two counts of grand theft of labor as felonies, one count of failure to transmit taxes, a felony, and one count of failure to maintain workers’ compensation insurance, a misdemeanor, the DA’s Office said.
Jenkins has paid $127,944 in restitution for unpaid wages to 31 former employees and $31,000 in unpaid taxes to the Employment Development Department. He also paid $55,761 to Care West Insurance for unpaid workers’ compensation premiums.
The District Attorney’s Office also expressed gratitude to Judith Guerrero of Coastside Hope in El Granada, which is an agency that advocates for immigrants and people who are undocumented. The DA said that Guerrero is the person who first brought the matter to the office’s attention.
