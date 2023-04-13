A mid-year review of Half Moon Bay’s budget has found revenue doing better than anticipated, with future challenges in coming years because of a loss of federal funding related to the pandemic.
City staff presented the mid-year budget analysis at the City Council’s April 4 meeting and found total revenue was up about $1.7 million, or 8%, compared to the adopted 2022 to 2023 budget of $21.2 million, while total expenditure was up about $144,000. General fund revenue was estimated at $23 million, while expenditures reached $23.6 million. There were around $19.6 million in operating expenses and $4 million in capital transfers. The general fund is used for day-to-day activities for expenses like city administrative services, law enforcement, public works and community development through transient occupancy tax, sales tax, property tax and service fees.
The city saw higher revenue for hotel tax, property tax and sales tax. Hotel tax revenue is expected to go from $8.7 million to $9.6 million; property tax will go from $3.4 million to $3.8 million and sales tax from $3 million to $3.3 million. The numbers are based on information received as of Dec. 31 from the city’s finance department. Hotel tax revenue will likely dip during January and February because of the storms but will increase into the spring. It remains one of the city’s biggest revenue sources. A preliminary forecast for the next two fiscal years expects to have similar revenue and expenditures, with the biggest potential changes coming through changes to the Sheriff’s Office contract, pensions and capital funding projects, with the council intent on finding solutions.
“Those are really things that we need to be thinking about,” Councilmember Robert Brownstone said. “We will have sheriff’s contacts, pensions, and capital improvement projects coming up.”
The city expects to have about $9.8 in operating reserves and $5.1 in unassigned fund balances, for a total of $14.9 million in fund balances available for future needs. City staff said the biggest challenge for the city in the next fiscal year is the expiration of ARPA funds, or the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money from the federal government in 2021 provided cities with relief money to address the economic impacts of the pandemic and COVID-19. The city received $1.5 million annually for two years. City staff plans to use part of the unassigned funds to balance the budget for the next fiscal year. Brownstone said the council needs to consider its priorities moving forward for future years, noting the city had to put off capital improvement projects because of a reduction in hotel tax. The city saw a slump in revenue during the height of the pandemic due to a lack of tourism and activity downtown.
“I think this year is important as we consider what we are going to spend money on and what we are not. [We have to] really think that the ARPA funds are running out and we have these other outstanding bills that are growing,” Brownstone said.
