The owner of Castillo Seed, a hemp farm in Half Moon Bay, faces numerous felony labor violation charges for alleged wage theft of farmworkers and failing to pay workers, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
Prosecutors said that David Wayne Jenkins Jr. from Houston, Texas, faces 39 total counts, including 33 counts of grand theft of labor. Jenkins is accused of working his employees from December 2020 to January 2021 without pay and making various promises of payment to keep them working, prosecutors said. Before December, Jenkins allegedly withheld taxes and other holdings from each employee’s paychecks but failed to report or transmit any withholdings to the state, prosecutors said. In December, Jenkins also lost worker’s compensation insurance over failure to pay premiums but worked employees without insurance, prosecutors said. Former employees suffered losses of $138,000 in unpaid wages, and he has paid $107,000 in restitution so far, the DA’s Office said.
His next court appearance is Jan. 19.
