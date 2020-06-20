Members of the Half Moon Bay City Council this week said they will move forward with a residential permit parking program to limit the impact of what appears to be a growing number of visitors to the coast.
“My understanding is we’re moving forward with that,” said Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock at a meeting June 8, adding that implementing the program may take months. The council has yet to vote on whether to implement such a program.
Officials previously said the permit parking effort was put on hold, expecting impacts to be addressed by the reopening of beach parking lots several weeks ago after they were closed for months due to COVID-19.
But the beach lots have been regularly full since reopening — even on cloudy Monday afternoons, it was said during the meeting — and visitors have continued taking up parking spaces in nearby neighborhoods and also leaving trash on beaches.
“Extensive parking is still happening in residential neighborhoods,” said resident Sue Reyneri. “There’s still dangerous and erratic driving with little to no presence of law enforcement. People are running stop signs, speeding, parking on the wrong side of the street and blocking hydrants.
“There’s still trash,” she continued. “I do not leave my house without a Hefty trash bag and every time it comes home full, mostly because there’s no trash facility between the beach and my home.”
The parking program, if implemented, would reserve the public parking spaces in neighborhoods for those who live there, though the details have yet to be decided.
City Manager Bob Nisbet said permit parking is a “fraught issue.”
“The hard part is not necessarily coming up with the boundary, coming up with the fee, printing out parking permits, deciding how to enforce it. That’s actually the easy part,” Nisbet said. “The hard part that could cause this to be a longer conversation is the policy involved with public access to the beach and use of public right of way. It is not a straightforward conversation.”
While developing the program may take time, visitors and associated impacts are expected to keep coming. Many residents are particularly worried about Fourth of July.
“Our theory is it’s going to be one of those summers where we just have more people than normal because of what’s going on,” Nisbet said.
The California Coastal Commission historically has frowned on permit parking programs in coastal communities because they limit coastal access. But in recent correspondences with city officials, the commission has appeared more open to the idea given the unusual circumstances of COVID-19.
Councilmembers discussed the possibility of opening up additional privately owned parking lots to the public on weekends, but whether the owners of those lots are open to the idea is unknown.
“It’s a challenging problem,” Nisbet said of parking impacts generally. “We are a beach town and we have more people coming right now than we can accommodate.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.