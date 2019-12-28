Inspired by San Francisco, Half Moon Bay officials want to enliven downtown by installing a parklet with outdoor seating in front of a café on Main Street.
The project, which would begin on a pilot basis if given the green light, seeks to create a 430-square-foot parklet, also known as a mini park, in place of three parking spaces at 522 Main St. in front of Café Society. Situated under three existing street trees, the proposed parklet is an enclosed extension of the sidewalk and includes several tables and chairs surrounded by bench seating and planters.
“The primary purpose of the project is to establish high quality sidewalk café space in front of an existing downtown café/restaurant business,” according to a report prepared by city staff. “Sidewalk dining space is a critical component to downtown’s vitality; however, sidewalks throughout the primary retail span of Main Street are narrow and limit options for outside seating areas.”
The proposed parklet would be constructed with redwood and will include bike parking and be accessible to those with disabilities. The project is designed to be removable when needed and has been evaluated by the city engineer to ensure proper drainage and safety, according to the report.
The loss of three parking spots to make way for the project may concern some, but a recent survey of parking downtown found that parking spaces are available on this block or within one-half block of the parklet even during the most trafficked times.
The parklet pilot will be evaluated to guide future approaches to expanding sidewalk space and outdoor use options and could lead to future design standards, ordinances or streetscape improvements, according to the report.
The city’s architectural advisory committee reviewed the project late November and it’s set to go before the Planning Commission Jan. 14.
According to a summary of the AAC meeting on the city’s website, the committee was supportive of the parklet concept and offered suggestions to improve drainage and construction methods. The committee specifically recommended expanding the flow area along the gutter and potted plant inserts instead of soil within the planter edging to make it easier to remove plants.
