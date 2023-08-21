Plans to create a memorial to honor the seven people killed in Half Moon Bay in January are underway following the City Council’s decision to establish a Farmworker Memorial and Remembrance Advisory Committee to look at locations and options.
The memorial site and type have yet to be decided, with the committee responsible for details and decision, with the city providing support for decision making, according to City Manager Matthew Chidester. The process is intended to be organic based on community needs and desires, with the next steps to be cost estimates to see what the city can do.
“We don’t forget what happened,” Chidester said. “We are not trying to drive a result. We are trying to set up a process to really help find the right way.”
Chidester said the memorial would likely be in a prominent place where people can see it, such as downtown or near a farm. However, it is unlikely to be near the shooting site, where Chunli Zhao, a 66-year-old Half Moon Bay farmworker, is accused of killing seven on Jan. 23 at Terra California Garden and Concord Farms, shocking the coast community. Zhao is currently in custody on no bail status and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.
Among the victims were Zhishen Liu, 73, Aixiang Zhang, 74, Qizhong Cheng, 66, Jingzhi Lu, 64, Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, Yetao Bing, 43, and Jose Romero Perez, 38. The memorial would be to recognize the struggle of farmworkers and what happened, with options of paintings, murals, sculptures and a plaque as possibilities.
At its Aug. 15 meeting, the council approved forming the committee of community members to design the memorial details with a maximum of 12 members, including representation from the Asian and Pacific Islander and Latino communities. According to a staff report, at least two and no more than four representatives will be from the farmworker community, two representatives from the local nonprofit organizations, two community members and a minimum of two, and no more than four, victims’ relatives. Preference will be given to coastside residents. Applications will be simple and include a few questions about their interests; The city will also be working with family members who may wish to participate but not be on the committee. The city is now accepting applications until Sept. 8.
The council asked city staff to look at memorial options from other cities that have dealt with mass shootings, noting it could be helpful to determine the best path forward.
“There are a lot of different ways to look at it. It never hurts to get ideas from outside on what other people have done and what’s been successful,” Mayor Deborah Penrose said.
Chidester said he is confident there will be enough funding from the city and community. He noted he had talked to someone interested in donating a plaque with all the victims’ names. Chidester said there is no timeline on the project but would love to have a vision and rendering to share on the one-year anniversary. However, it may take time to develop a physical memorial.
