At its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Half Moon Bay City Council unanimously approved an Emergency Declaration and an Executive Order establishing the Coastside Victims Fund to support the individuals and families impacted by the Jan. 23 shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay.
The San Mateo Credit Union Community Fund in partnership with Mavericks Community Foundation have agreed to administer the fund that will directly support the seven deceased victims, one critically injured victim as well as the dozens of others that are suffering from psychological injuries and trauma.
No administrative fees will be taken from donations and 100% of the money raised will go to those affected by the shooting regardless of their citizenship status. The fund does not restrict how the money can be used and assumes victims and survivors are best positioned to know their needs.
Family members of the deceased, those suffering life-altering injuries and hospitalizations, and those who witnessed the shootings or were displaced as a result will be eligible to receive grants. The Oversight Committee will work closely with the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office in making grants to those who are eligible. The Oversight Committee members will also collaborate with other nonprofit organizations providing critical services during this time of need.
To contribute to the Coastside Victim Fund, visit coastsidevictimsfund.org. For check donations, add Coastside Victims Fund in the memo line and mail it to SMCU Community Fund; ATTN: Support Services; 350 Convention Way; Redwood City, CA 94063 or drop it off in person at the San Mateo Credit Union Half Moon Bay Branch, 40 Cabrillo Highway North.
