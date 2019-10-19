Half Moon Bay officials have drafted guidelines for how the city’s affordable housing fund, which currently contains $2.5 million, should be allocated.
At a meeting in July, the council expressed a desire to “serve notice” to landowners and developers that the city is open to housing proposals, especially affordable ones for moderate- and low-income families such as service workers, educators and first responders, according to a staff report.
“The idea for the guidelines is to give you a way to wrap your arms around some opportunities and at the same time maintain some flexibility because different priorities may come to light year to year,” Community Development Director Jill Ekas said at a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15. “We don’t want them to be too tight, but we want them to follow the intention.”
The guidelines are meant to be a living document and every proposal would still go before the council for final approval.
According to the guidelines, eligible uses for the affordable housing fund include purchasing land for affordable housing (either directly or through a nonprofit), supporting the construction of affordable housing and rehabbing and/or purchasing existing multi-family housing to be converted into deed-restricted affordable housing. The funds may also be used to support homelessness prevention efforts or another cause that the council deems appropriate.
Councilwoman Penrose welcomed the flexibility of the guidelines.
“As long as we have paragraphs that say ‘other’ I’m happy because we don’t have anyone banging at the door to build affordable housing so I want to be able to jump at the right opportunity,” she said.
The guidelines also outline various funding methods that are eligible depending on the use of the money, including over-the-counter applications, requests for proposals, requests for qualifications and notices of funding availability. Also, if the city identifies an opportunity to acquire property suitable for future development of affordable housing, then the fund may be used to buy land directly from a bank. In all cases, the use of any part of the fund would need council approval.
Finally, the guidelines will eventually include a method of replenishing the fund via affordable housing impact fees. The fee rate will be based off of a nexus study currently in the works.
Contributions to the city’s affordable housing fund include $2 million at the end of fiscal year 2018-19 from in-lieu fees from the Carnoustie subdivision and for the fiscal year 2019-20 budget, the city approved a $400,000 transfer from the general fund to the affordable housing fund.
The affordable housing guidelines are part of a larger effort to address the city’s affordable housing needs. By the end of the year, the council will consider various renter protections, which officials have renamed renter security measures because of pushback from landlords who feel the term “renter protections” implies they are unfairly treating their tenants.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.