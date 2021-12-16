The delay to the start of commercial crab fishing in the Half Moon Bay area is close to ending with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Wednesday decision to start the season Dec. 29.
“All fishing zones will soon be open, and we should all be thankful to everyone who participated in this large collaborative effort that works to use the best available science to manage an important California fishery,” Charlton Bonham, California Department of Fish and Wildlife director, said in a press release.
The commercial season starts after midnight Wednesday, Dec. 29, with a pre-soak period starting Sunday, Dec. 26. Recreational crab fishing in the Half Moon Bay area can start Dec. 17. The Half Moon Bay area is part of fishing zone three, which stretches from the Sonoma/Mendocino County line to Pigeon Point near Pescadero.
The state has delayed the season over the past month due to humpback whales spotted in the Gulf of the Farallones. Crab season usually starts in the middle of November unless a significant number of whales are still detected in the area. Humpback whales migrate to winter breeding grounds off mainland Mexico and Central America, starting in October and ending around early to mid-December, with the Farallones area a hot spot for turtles and whales. Delays are put in place to prevent fishing net entanglements for whales and sea turtles and to stop boats from hitting whales. Data collected over the past week from the state found the whale numbers in the area have declined, reducing the risk of entanglements, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. However, data indicate whales are still in the area, particularly off Pigeon Point on Half Moon Bay between 50 and 100 fathoms, or 300 to 600 feet. CDFW has been doing risk assessment analysis by tracking the whales from the sky over the past few weeks.
Ryan Bartling, a spokesperson with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Marine Region, said the decision was made by Bonham Wednesday afternoon. He noted the Gulf of the Farallones is a popular spot that often has whales stay later into winter than most other parts of the California coast.
“We have seen a declining number of whales with each successive survey, both aerial surveys and vessel surveys that have gone out, Bartling said. “Based on the most recent assessment, there are still whales in zone three. However, our initial assessment has been that based on the declining numbers, we are seeing increasing arrivals down on their winter breeding grounds.”
The Half Moon Bay Seafood Marketing Association, which represents fishermen in the area, had asked for the season to start in between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1 instead of earlier in December to ensure a fair and orderly start for the local industry and to avoid fishermen rushing to start and creating unsafe conditions. Fishermen will use the time to prepare and get supplies. CDFW has worked with fishermen and other stakeholders to reach an agreement on when to open.
Commercial crab fishing in zone three was the last area to receive a start date from the state. CDFW announced Dec. 9 that commercial fishing from Pigeon Point to down Lopez Point in Monterey County would begin Dec. 16. Commercial crab fishing from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line to Oregon opened Dec. 1.
