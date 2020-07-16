The Half Moon Bay City Council next week will consider putting a measure on the November ballot for a 3% increase in the transient occupancy tax to recoup revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closure of businesses has cut into city revenue at the same time that the city has increased services to meet needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Adam Eisen explained in a message sent to the public this week.
“Additional revenue generated by this measure could be used to support economic recovery and financial stability, to maintain City services including, for example law enforcement services, disaster/emergency preparedness, and support of local businesses and residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession,” Eisen wrote. “These outcomes support the desires of our residents to improve quality of life services in the city.”
The tax is a levy on fees charged at hotels and other short-term lodging and could bring in as much as $1.5 million annually.
The City Council will consider putting the measure on the November ballot at its July 21 meeting.
