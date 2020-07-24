In response to the severe financial impact of the pandemic, the Half Moon Bay City Council unanimously agreed to place on the November ballot a hotel tax increase despite pushback from hoteliers.
If it passes, the measure would raise the city’s hotel tax rate from 12% to 14% by July 1, 2021, and then to 15% by July 1, 2022. Councilmembers are confident it will pass, especially after seeing polling that found support for the measure has grown from 74% to 76% since the onset of the pandemic.
“We need money. We just straight up need money for the town. No one is providing us another avenue to get it,” said Mayor Adam Eisen during Tuesday’s meeting. “We had to cut staff, we’re on 10% furlough. … We have to have funds to make the city run.”
Hotel tax revenue accounts for 40% of the city’s general fund revenue. Over the past five years, hotel tax revenue has averaged $5.9 million, but for fiscal year 2020-21, officials are only expecting to see $2.9 million due to the pandemic.
Staff initially proposed an immediate hotel tax hike to 15%, but the council opted for a tiered approach after hearing the concerns of hoteliers, who said they need more time to adjust to the rate increases.
Krystlyn Giedt, president and CEO of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce & Visitors’ Bureau, after the meeting said she appreciated the compromise, but would have preferred the council wait until after the pandemic to raise the hotel tax rate.
“I was glad the council was open and willing to discuss the pros and cons and take a tiered approach,” said Giedt. “Ultimately we wish we could have waited entirely and re-examined this in 2022 when the hotels are well into recovery.”
Giedt also said a more gradual tiered approach would’ve been better than the one the council settled on. She hoped the rate would’ve gone to 13% first before gradually increasing to 14% and then 15% over three years, allowing “other cities to catch up so the playing field was more even.”
During the meeting, hoteliers argued the city will see less revenue with an aggressive increase to 15%, and ostensibly believe a similar outcome will occur with the council’s approach.
“You’re sacrificing revenue,” said Beach House Hotel owner Dana Dahl, noting there are competitive markets with rates still as low as 10% and 11%.
City Manager Bob Nisbet said a 15% hotel rate would generate $1.5 million in general fund revenue per year under normal market circumstances, though acknowledged it may take years to reach normal.
Giedt feels it’s equally likely the aggressive rate increase will help the city as it may hurt it.
“There is a 50-50 shot this goes well or goes kablooey. Time will tell what the market can bear,” she said.
“Our hotels, like all businesses and the city itself, have suffered greatly in recent months,” Giedt continued. “Some hoteliers have noted that the pandemic put them in a 6-foot hole they’ll spend years trying to dig out from if they can remain open in the long term, and a [hotel tax] raise felt like it added 3 more feet to the hole.”
