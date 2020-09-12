A Black Lives Matter mural has been painted on the Half Moon Bay City Hall following the City Council’s unanimous approval of the project last month.
Completed on Friday, the mural is 7 feet by 10 feet, and was painted on the side of the building facing the parking lot.
The mural is temporary, though no timeline has been provided for how long it will be there, and is not an endorsement of the Black Lives Matter Global Network organization, according to a resolution adopted by the council at an Aug. 18 meeting. During the meeting, an official said the project costs roughly $2,000.
The mural, versions of which have appeared in cities throughout the country, was proposed by a resident and his two sons following the nationwide George Floyd protests.
Councilmembers during the meeting described the mural as a reflection of their values and the community’s values.
“I think it’s important to do. … I think it’s an expression of our community values,” said Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock. “Black Lives Matter is giving voice to people who have not had a meaningful voice in this country.”
Councilman Robert Brownstone expressed a similar sentiment and cited a Black Lives Matter demonstration over the summer that drew hundreds of people.
“I think this community has spoken with their feet and their voices,” he said. “I think the principles of fairness, equity and justice are principles we can all agree with.”
City spokeswoman Jessica Blair said community response to the project has been positive for the most part, though a few negative comments have been made, she added.
During the meeting, a handful of residents spoke in support of the mural — some wanted it to be bigger and permanent — and one resident took issue with Black Lives Matter and painting the words on City Hall.
“The city of Half Moon Bay is supposed to be a nonpartisan governmental entity. I believe your actions are partisan and violate nonpartisanship rules,” said resident Maureen Fleming. “Black Lives Matter is a highly organized highly funded Marxist organization. They do not have a vision for a more just and equitable society.”
Councilmembers pushed back against the comment.
“I disagree with those who think we can’t take a political point of view,” Ruddock said. “For me not all facts are equal. Not all opinions are worthy and I don’t feel compelled to offer the same expression to MAGA. It’s not my values.”
Mayor Adam Eisen did express trepidation that a precedent might be set that could legally expose the city should it deny a future mural proposal it finds unsavory. But City Attorney Catherine Engberg said the city is protected.
“This resolution is protective of the city being sued for saying no to another type of request,” she said.
Councilmembers were also concerned that someone might deface the mural and Ruddock even expects that to happen. City Manager Bob Nisbet said if the mural does get vandalized, then staff will fix the damage as soon as possible and work with the Sheriff’s Office to find the person responsible. A surveillance camera may also be installed to monitor the mural, officials said.
Brownstone said he personally wants to help repaint the mural if it gets defaced.
“We can repaint once, twice, three times and I’d be happy to be out there to help,” he said.
In San Mateo County, Redwood City allowed a Black Lives Matter mural on a city street before removing it after other a resident proposed painting a MAGA mural. The San Mateo City Council considered a Black Lives Matter mural on a city street, but the concept has since evolved into one mural or smaller pieces of art for racial equality.
