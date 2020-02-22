Half Moon Bay officials announced receiving a $298,000 regional grant in concert with the San Mateo County Harbor District for public improvements to a day-use parking area accessing Surfer’s Beach and the California Coastal Trail.
The day-use parking area is on the southern end of a parcel owned by the Harbor District, which maintains the Coastal Trail segment running through this property. The grant was awarded on Nov. 20. The Harbor District is coordinating the project in partnership with the City of Half Moon Bay to enhance the visitor experience for pedestrians, bicyclists and beachgoers in this heavily-used location by improving the day-use parking area with a new public restroom structure, ADA parking spaces, and additional amenities, according to the city.
Among the improvements are three all-gender, accessible restroom stalls, drinking fountains, an outdoor shower and ADA-compliant parking spaces. Additionally, an area leading from the Coastal Trail to the restrooms will provide space for pedestrians and bicyclists to safely pull off the trail with room to gather without impeding trail traffic, and will include educational/informational signage, benches, bicycle racks, a pet waste station and trash and recycling receptacles, according to the city.
The total estimated cost of the project is $896,101, with the Harbor District responsible for the additional funds needed beyond the grant amount. The project is expected to begin construction in late 2021, with completion anticipated for late 2022, according to the city.
