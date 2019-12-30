Half Moon Bay is amending its rules for accessory dwelling units a second time in as many years in response to recent changes to state law that take effect in January.
Outlined in AB 881, AB 68 and SB 13, these new state laws further streamline the permitting and construction of ADUs, which are viewed by lawmakers as an important tool to address the housing crisis.
At a meeting earlier this month, the Planning Commission recommended the City Council adopt various updates to the city’s ADU ordinance to comply with the new state laws while maintaining local control as much as possible.
“This [proposed] ordinance is implementing local control. On Jan. 1 we revert to state law just like all the other cities,” Community Development Director Jill Ekas said during the meeting, adding that Half Moon Bay is one of the first jurisdictions in the state to update its ADU ordinance following the 2019 legislative session. “It probably feels aggressive, but on the flipside it is about maintaining what you wanted in the last ordinance to the extent that we can because we have a lot of support for that ordinance.”
The city’s ordinance currently offers streamlined processing for one type of ADU — those entirely within an existing single-family residence or accessory structure, such as a garage — while the amended ordinance would expand streamlined processing to four types of ADUS, including newly constructed detached ones on properties with single-family homes. The only requirements for those projects are that they must have 4-foot side and rear yard setbacks and be no larger than 800 square feet and no taller than 16 feet.
“Pretty much as long as those requirements are met the city is required to allow a property owner to build that type of ADU,” said Deputy City Attorney Sara Clark.
ADUs are currently allowed in the city’s residential and mixed-use districts. The amended ordinance would also allow ADUs to be built in planned unit development districts if they are entirely within existing homes or involve an addition of no more than 150 square feet to existing accessory structures.
Based on council direction, the city has prohibited ADUs in PUDs on the basis that such developments could impact visual resources as defined in the Coastal Act, but staff is unable to make that finding if an existing structure is converted to an ADU or renovated to accommodate one within it, Clark said.
Since 2018, the city has imposed owner occupancy requirements on ADUs — the owner must either live in the main home or the ADU — but new state law is preventing the city from doing so through Jan. 1, 2025. Still, some commissioners felt strongly that ADUs shouldn’t be used for short-term rentals and directed staff to find a way to maintain that rule in the updated ordinance.
“I feel strongly, homes are for housing and hotels are for coastal access,” said Commissioner Rick Hernandez.
State law now prohibits cities from imposing impact fees on ADUs that are smaller than 750 square feet, and while the city has not been collecting impact fees for ADU projects, commissioners did want to charge fees for ADU proposals that are larger than 750 square feet.
The city will also be complying with the state’s new 60-day deadline for processing ADU applications — down from the previous 120-day window — though Ekas said the city’s planning department has already been working within that timeframe.
