Caltrans is planning to install real-time traffic signs along Highway 1 in San Mateo County, but the proposed project is being met with opposition in Half Moon Bay due to aesthetic concerns.
The project seeks to install what are called variable message signs on the highway every 4 to 5 miles between Half Moon Bay and Daly City to enhance mobility and safety on the corridor.
The signs, which are 5 feet tall and 12 feet wide, would inform motorists about travel times, emergencies, road conditions and special events. Caltrans is proposing to install one such sign within city limits near the Ford dealership.
Worried the signs are at odds with the character of the town, the Half Moon Bay City Council during a meeting Tuesday unanimously agreed to send a letter to Caltrans declaring its opposition to the project, which is currently winding its way through the environmental phase.
“It’s very freeway-ish, it’s very urban, it does not look coastal in any shape matter or form,” said Councilman Harvey Rarback during a meeting Tuesday. Rarback also doubts Caltrans will maintain the signs. “If you look at a lot of Caltrans signage you’ll see it’s not well maintained. My guess is after awhile these signs would stop working well and become eyesores. … All told I don’t think [the signs] belong in our city.”
His colleagues and others who spoke during the public comment period agreed. Caltrans officials took note of the concerns and said the project may be altered as a result.
“We hear your concerns,” said Lindsay Vivian, office chief, environmental analysis for Caltrans. “At this point, we need to finalize the environmental document and then that will lead us to determine what comes next for this project and whether we’ll construct all or part of it based on the input received.”
As part of the project, Caltrans also wants to install shoebox-sized devices called wireless detection systems at the intersections of Miramontes Point Road and Highway 1 as well as State Route 92 and Highway 1 to collect anonymous information about passing vehicles, which is then used to project travel times on the aforementioned signs.
Those devices also left some councilmembers concerned about privacy impacts. A Caltrans official described such concerns as a “misnomer.”
“I think it’s a great misnomer,” said David Man, a Caltrans engineer. “The wireless detection system does not collect any personal identifying information. It’s not collecting license plate information. It’s collecting a very small amount of information that’s transmitted from wireless devices. We have no information about the user and the information is immediately discarded after we do our calculations.
The information is not stored and we’re not able to track individual users,” he continued. “This technology is very similar to what’s out there now. … We don’t sell information and we’re not an information provider to anybody.
While the visual impact of the sign was the primary concern expressed during the meeting, councilmembers and others felt the benefits of the project are minimal.
“Almost everyone has GPS in his or her vehicle now and the apps — Waze, Google Maps — there are many modern ways of getting emergency information when you need it and the 99% of the time that you don’t need it. I don’t think these signs are going to be that useful,” Rarback said.
The sentiment was echoed by Krstlyn Giedt, president and CEO of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau.
“Wanting to tell travel times is an understandable want, but with the very limited ways we have to get around does it actually cause more frustration than help?” she asked. “If I’m on highway 1 and I don’t really have a place to turn around other than 92 or 84 depending on how far back I am, we could be causing more frustrations for our visitors and residents where they’re just looking at a time they can’t do anything about.”
Mark Powers, senior transportation engineer for Caltrans, said part of the thinking behind such projects is if motorists read on a sign they’re facing a long travel time to get home, they’re that much more inclined to stay in the area awhile longer and patronize local businesses.
“That was the thinking in the original project and from there our headquarters said let’s do a statewide effort in recreational areas to do these types of travel time projects,” he said. “It was to give drivers expectations of how long they might be sitting in traffic and for the particular Highway 1 corridor when you have this influx on the weekends and during the summer or in October leading up to the pumpkin festival drivers want to know how long they’ll be staying in traffic when there’s congestion and not moving fast.”
