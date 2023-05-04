After a month of sunny weather and blooming flowers, the Bay Area received nearly an inch of rain on Monday and Tuesday, and a meteorologist said it might not be over.
The low pressure system rolled through the Bay Area on Monday and National Weather Service Meteorologist David King said the slow-moving storm might stick around for Thursday morning in some areas.
“We are not out of the woods, yet,” King said.
The county received about a half inch of rain over a 48 hour period. And Skyline Boulevard received about three-quarters of an inch of rain. By midday Thursday, the rain should clear but King said the overcast weather can be expected through Saturday. Clearer skies and sunny weather can be expected on Sunday, he added.
Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-60s for the remainder of the week with very little wind gusts, King said.
The next 10-day forecast shows signs of low precipitation, he added.
“There is not a true signal of a rain system in the extended forecast but I can’t completely rule out a light rain or some drizzle,” King said.
He sees a system that looks like it is bound to travel further north and into Oregon later next week.
“The question is how strong will it develop and will it actually reach down here and that is what’s really going to determine if there is any rain next week,” King said.
One thing King did feel confident in saying is that the county residents will have to wait a few more weeks for summer weather.
“There is no widespread summertime heat wave expected,” King said.
NWS meteorologist Alexis Clouser said it rained more than 31.19 inches at the San Francisco International Airport, or 157% over normal for the water year that is recorded from October to September. And 57.66 inches of rain fell at Huddart Park in Woodside where the elevation is higher.
Clouser advises commuters to drive with caution when there are passing showers.
“Roadways can be slick during commuting hours and a friendly reminder to make sure your wipers are working properly and turning on your lights is a good idea to help improve visibility,” Clouser said.
