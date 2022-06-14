Another vote count from the June 7 election was released by the San Mateo County Elections Office Thursday, with a large jump in votes for Assembly District 21 candidate Giselle Hale.
In one of the more watched races, for Assembly District 21, it appears the gap separating Republican Mark Gilham and Democrat Giselle Hale narrowed to 516 votes to make it into the general election runoff with Democrat Diane Papan, who dominated the race with more than 43% of the vote, now totaling 31,656. The top two will compete in the November election. Gilham now has 14,422 votes, or 19.7%, to Hale’s 13,906, or 19%. On election night, those totals were 7,876 and 6,057, respectively. James Coleman, a Democratic Socialist, now has 7,735 votes, or 10.57%. So far Hale has gone from 1,819 votes down to 516 from Election Day until Monday, June 13. The next vote count release is Wednesday, June 15.
Hale said she was watching results and grateful to be hearing from this latest round of voters.
“Chevron, PG&E, and conservative super PACs spent millions to have their say. Now we’re hearing from San Mateo County voters. People are tired of dirty politics and will cast their vote to change that. I’m grateful in this last round of returns to see that so many of them did and we’ll continue to watch the results until every vote is counted,” Hale said in an email.
The total number of votes tabulated on Election Day was 63,362. Thursday’s tally was 75,776, an increase of 12,414. Tuesday’s vote count was 122,501. The turnout so far is 28.3%, which is notably low. There are approximately 42,000 ballots left to process, according to the Elections Office.
Papan thanked the voters who turned out for the election.
“I am humbled that my experience as a daughter of the district and leadership on climate change, women’s health, and affordable housing resonated so strongly in the district I seek to serve. Serving the district I’ve lived in all my life would be a tremendous honor, and one I don’t take lightly,” she said in an email. “I am looking forward to continuing to take my message to the people of the 21st District this November.”
In the race to be the next San Mateo County sheriff, challenger Christina Corpus has largely solidified her lead, which ticked up to 55.74% from 54.49% of the vote compared to 44.22% from 45.48% of the vote for incumbent Carlos Bolanos.
In the race to fill Carole Groom’s District 2 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, Charles Stone extended his lead slightly to 46.5% over Noelia Corzo, who has 42.26%. Cameron Wolfe has 11.24%. If neither Stone nor Corzo gets to 50%, then they will face each other in the general election.
In the race to fill Don Horsley’s District 3 seat on the Board of Supervisors, the results held with Ray Mueller and Laura Parmer-Lohan remaining in the top two with their percentages remaining close to where they were on election night.
Millbrae School District’s Measure E, $90 million bond intended to support campus upgrades and other needs deemed critical for student success, ticked up from 50.87% to 51.97% but still below the 55% threshold needed to pass. The funds were intended to go toward advancing capital improvements identified in the district’s Facilities Master Plan, a document approved in 2018 that outlines $118 million worth of projects.
The Monday, June 13, update includes a portion of the ballots received after June 2 by mail and in vote centers or drop boxes as well as the ballots received before then. The next update is slated to be June 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.