A Boys & Girls Club and an elementary school in Redwood City went into lockdown Friday afternoon following reports of gunshots in a nearby park.
Redwood City police said shots were reported at 3:34 p.m. on Aug. 19 by a witness in Hoover Park, who told police they saw a man shoot at another man on the center grass field. The two then fled the area.
Shortly after the initial report, police were called to The Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula located in the western area of the park off of Hilton Street. Windows at the club were broken by gunfire.
Nobody was seriously injured, but a staff member had glass shatter on them. They did not require medical attention, according to police.
Police said 26 students and 15 staff members were evacuated from The Boys & Girls Club, while 300 students and 40 staff members were escorted out of nearby Hoover Elementary School by police and San Mateo County sheriff's deputies once it was determined there was no ongoing threat. Police said both locations followed proper lockdown procedures.
Investigators later found multiple 9 mm bullet casings in the park. The shooting remains under investigation.
