State restrictions meant to encourage development forced Redwood City staff to rethink plans to implement flexible residential design guidelines this week after years of community outreach and planning across local governing bodies and staff.
“I’m personally a little disappointed hearing the news but it’s good to get the news and to know how it is we’re supposed to potentially adapt,” Commissioner Kevin Bondonno said during a July 20 meeting of the Planning Commission.
Redwood City has been developing a Single-Family Residential Guidelines document since 2019 as part of a three-phase effort to foster visual cohesion within growing neighborhoods. After multiple revisions, staff was prepared to present the final draft to the Planning Commission in May for City Council for adoption this June.
But beginning Jan. 1 2020, State Senate Bill 330 prohibits cities from enforcing subjective design guidelines on land zoned for residential use. The bill is intended to streamline development and will sunset by 2025 unless extended.
William Chui, senior planner with the city, said most of the drafted guidelines within the document’s six chapters are subjective, leading the city’s legal counsel to advise staff against pursuing formal adoption of the guidelines. Staff now intend to pilot the document as a reference package over the next year while evaluating its success at encouraging good design practices, Chui said.
Following the pilot, staff would then consider whether additional residential design tools would be beneficial, Chui said. The changes could either be reflected within zoning changes or through a new objective design guideline which would require staff to restart the entire process.
Commissioners encouraged staff to develop objective methods for measuring the document’s success. And while supportive of staff suggestions for piloting the guidelines, commissioners still expressed disappointment in the legal stall.
“This is a little anticlimactic,” Chair Nancy Radcliffe said. “We’ve done a lot of work, a lot of very hard work especially on staff’s part.”
The guidelines were reviewed on multiple occasions including during a joint meeting between the Planning Commission and Architectural Advisory Committee. The officials largely applauded the draft document but suggested guidelines be more flexible to prevent homes from too closely resembling each other.
Alternatively, Planning Commissioner Rick Hunter said during Tuesday’s meeting he was concerned residents and designers would not easily decipher which policies would be optional and which would be mandatory. Noting the state restrictions cleared up his concerns, Hunter shared hopes the document would be a “useful guide” for the public in the meantime.
“I think this is a pretty good result especially given what the state has now required,” Hunter said. “I always had a feeling most of these would be optional. … This really does make that clear so I guess clarity is a good thing.”
In other business, commissioners moved forward a request to remove a one-story single-family home at 127 Finger Ave. from the city’s historical inventory after granting it historical designation in 2018.
The Spanish Revival-style home was built in 1912 and mostly consists of wood materials and unreinforced brick perimeter walls but a structure fire on April 2, 2020, damaged much of the building’s interior and part of the building facade.
A city-requested peer review conducted by architectural historian Richard Patenaude found the damage harmed much of the building’s historical features and disqualified the structure as a historical resource, as stated in the staff report.
Jeff Leung owns the home with his wife Anne Park. He told commissioners two structural engineers evaluated the building after the fire and found the building to be uninhabitable, one noting the building would still be susceptible to collapsing even after weak points were retrofitted or upgrades were made. Rebuilding the structure would also be cost prohibitive, staff said.
With commission support, the homeowners will now take their request to the City Council for a final decision during a public hearing in early August.
“It makes perfect sense to me,” Hunter said. “It seems pretty clear by all of the varying opinions the damage was such that it was really beyond repair or retrofit to make this truly habitable.”
