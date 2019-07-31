Five men and one woman are in custody on felony charges ranging from assault with a deadly weapon to conspiracy to commit assault for their alleged roles in a bar brawl that ended in a shoot-out at Club Shoreview in June, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a group his friends got into a fight with at the bar on the 500 block of South Norfolk Street, 27-year-old Carson resident Floyd Tuione is in custody in Los Angeles County for the set of charges related to the incident occurring in the early-morning hours of June 23 as well as unrelated charges in Los Angeles, according to prosecutors.
Oakland residents Adrian Halatoa, 18, Halaholo Halatoa, 27, William Halatoa, 24, Sela Kioa, 21, Tonga Moa, 29, and Gary Tuione, 19, made their first court appearance Friday after their arrests Thursday. Though the county’s private defender program was appointed for Koia, Moa and Gary Tuione, attorney Elenda Condes has been retained for Adrian Halatoa, Halaholo Halatoa and William Halatoa, according to prosecutors.
A weekslong investigation undertaken by San Mateo police detectives, North Central Regional S.W.A.T. and several other law enforcement agencies ended in the serving of seven arrest warrants and four search warrants Thursday, according to police previously.
At around 11:30 p.m. June 22, Adrian Halatoa allegedly got into a fight with another patron of the bar during a graduation celebration, and indicated he would be back before leaving with Gary Tuione and Kioa. Kioa allegedly drove the car into a crowd outside the bar and the trio allegedly called Halaholo Halatoa, William Halatoa, Moa and Floyd Tuione, who drove to San Mateo from Oakland to meet them, according to prosecutors.
Just after 12:30 a.m. June 23, the group of seven allegedly drove three cars to Club Shoreview and confronted two alleged victims at the bar before allegedly beating them. When the alleged victims’ friends came to help them, Floyd Tuione and Halaholo Halatoa allegedly took out 9 mm semiautomatic handguns outside the bar, according to prosecutors.
Floyd Tuione allegedly fired 10 shots at the opposing group and Halaholo Halatoa allegedly moved to another position and fired 11 shots at the alleged victims. The seven then allegedly ran back to their cars and fled, according to prosecutors.
One of the alleged victims was hit in the head by a bullet fragment and surgery was required to remove the fragment. Another alleged victim was struck in the shoulder by a bullet fragment, causing minor injury. No firearms were found within the alleged victims’ group, according to prosecutors.
Except for Floyd Tuione, the six defendants are next expected to appear in court Wednesday for entry of plea and to set a preliminary hearing. Bail has been set at $100,000 for Adrian Halatoa, William Halatoa, Kioa and Moa. Bail was set at $425,000 for Halaholo Halatoa and $50,000 for Gary Tuione, according to prosecutors.
