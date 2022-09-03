After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, the Belmont Greek Festival will be taking place this weekend at the Holy Cross Church.
The festival will take place this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. at the church at 900 Alameda de la Pulgas, in Belmont.
This year’s mythology play will feature the costumed children performing “The Wrath of Hades” in the amphitheater. There will be whole lamb on the spit, live music and dancing, shopping, kid’s entertainment, church tours, and lots of food all made in the church kitchens — including loukoumades.
Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for seniors and youth (13-17) and free for children 12 and under with an adult.
