An approximately 25-year-old man has been arrested after crashing his vehicle into the center divide and causing a truck to collide into it, forcing the closure of both directions of Highway 101 in Redwood City due to a gravel spill early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The suspect allegedly crashed his vehicle into the center divide of northbound Highway 101 just north of San Antonio Road and ended up in the No. 2 lane around 1:44 a.m., CHP Officer Art Montiel said. He escaped being struck by the truck carrying gravel.
A pick-up was involved in the collision, but Montiel couldn’t confirm which vehicle the injured party came from.
Montiel said the suspect, who wasn’t identified, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The gravel flew across all lanes of both directions, and as of 5 a.m., Caltrans crews were still working to clear lanes in both directions.
The suspect was taken to the Santa Clara County Jail.
