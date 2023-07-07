A wildland fire was reported at the base of San Bruno Mountain in Brisbane Friday afternoon, Cal Fire said.
The fire covered 3 to 4 acres, and forward progress was stopped about 4:45 p.m., said Ryan West, the incident commander for Cal Fire. No structures were threatened, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.