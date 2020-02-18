San Carlos waived city fees for a new 24-unit affordable housing project on Walnut Street — and the number of applications for granny flats has more than doubled since 2017.
Those are among findings of a progress report on the housing element of the city’s General Plan that goes before planning commissioners Tuesday and before the City Council at its March 9 meeting.
Mayor Ron Collins said San Carlos is always looking to increase the supply of affordable housing.
“We’re not letting any opportunity go,” Collins said.
He tied housing demand and rising prices to the growth of high-tech industries.
“If you go back to the 1970s with the dawn of Silicon Valley,” Collins said, “that’s when things really started to change.”
Permits for granny flats, formally called accessory dwelling units, totaled 19 in 2018 and last year their number reached 21, a city staff report said.
Councilman Adam Rak said Friday in an email that “overall housing production and the creation of more affordable units remains a key priority for the city.”
The progress report notes the regional housing needs allocation for San Carlos between 2015-2023 is 596 units and that during those years permits — most for above moderate market rate housing — total 523 in the city.
Submitting the annual progress report is required for the city to qualify for funding including grant funds for park-related projects and the One Bay Area grant program for street maintenance, bicycle and pedestrian improvements and safe routes to school projects.
Commissioners meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at City Hall, 600 Elm St., San Carlos
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
