Hyatt Hotels and San Francisco International Airport Monday announced the opening of Grand Hyatt at SFO, which is now accepting guests.
As the only on-airport hotel at San Francisco International Airport, the $237 million luxury hotel sits on 4.2 acres and features 351 rooms with 22 suites, 14,435 square feet of meeting and event space, two distinct restaurants and an art collection curated exclusively for the hotel by the San Francisco Arts Commission.
“With the opening of Grand Hyatt at SFO, we offer travelers a new benchmark in airport hospitality,” Airport Director Ivar C. Satero said in a press release. “The new hotel reflects our commitment to deliver a world-class experience for our guests, with seamless access via our AirTrain system, sustainable building design, thoughtful service and amenities, and inspiring works of public art.”
