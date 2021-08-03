Daily Journal local dev development land use logo generic

The grade-separated crossing at East 25th Avenue in San Mateo has been reopened to all modes of traffic after construction was completed, according to Caltrain.

The project separated the train tracks from the road at East 25th Avenue, while creating new east-west connections at 28th and 31st avenues for both vehicles and pedestrians. Earlier this year, the new East 28th Avenue opened between El Camino Real and South Delaware Street. The aim of the project was for safety and traffic flow.

The project also delivered a new Hillsdale Caltrain Station, which opened to the public in April. The 31st Avenue crossing is expected to be opened to the public in the late summer. A ribbon-cutting commemorating the project’s completion is being planned for September, according to Caltrain.

