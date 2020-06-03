Government Watch

State government
• Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, chair of the Assembly Committee on Elections and Redistricting, is authoring legislation that would require every registered voter in California to be mailed a ballot for the 2020 General Election. That measure, Assembly Bill 860 (AB 860), passed out of the Senate Elections and Constitutional Amendments Committee, 4-1, on Tuesday, June 2, according to Berman’s office.
