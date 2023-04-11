• U.S. Rep. Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, led more than 30 members of Congress from 16 states in requesting appropriations language that would encourage the Federal Highway Administration to repurpose land for affordable housing and transit-oriented development.
Mullin cited land in District 15 acquired with federal funds to build highways and other infrastructure that is now underutilized such as a parcel adjacent to the Colma BART station for a park-and-ride lot that now sits less than 10% full on an average weekday.
The request was sent to the House and Senate Appropriations Subcommittees on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and related agencies for inclusion in the Fiscal Year 2023 funding package.
