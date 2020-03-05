Government Watch

Regional government
• The Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board welcomed new Board Member Steve Heminger, who represents the city and county of San Francisco and was appointed by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.
Heminger serves on the Board of Directors of the SFMTA, and recently retired from his position as the executive director of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. The JPB is the governing body of Caltrain, the commuter rail service that operates in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Caltrain is managed by the San Mateo County Transit District, in partnership with San Francisco and VTA. The nine-member board of directors is composed of three members from each of the three partner agencies.
