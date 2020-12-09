Government Watch

City government
• The Belmont City Council named Charles Stone mayor and Julia Mates vice mayor during its annual rotation ceremony on Dec. 8. This year’s mayor, Warren Lieberman, returns to being a councilman. The council also welcomed back Davina Hurt and Tom McCune, who won their seats in the Nov. 3 election. Belmont City Clerk Terri Cook is retiring from her position.
